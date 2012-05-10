FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torm Q1 losses driven deeper by vessel sales
May 10, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

Torm Q1 losses driven deeper by vessel sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Indebted Danish shipping
company Torm A/S reported a bigger-than-forecast
pretax loss for the first quarter on Thursday, hit by
persistently weak freight rates and losses on the sale of
vessels.	
    Pretax losses grew to $79 million in January-March from a
loss of $45 million in the first quarter last year, exceeding
a n alysts' average estimate of a loss of $54 million in a Reuters
poll. 	
    The heavier pretax losses stemmed partly from losses on
vessel sales of $16 million, up from a loss of $6 million in the
same period of 2011, Torm said in statement.	
    Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, is in talks with banks
on a deal for its nearly $1.9 billion in debt after losses
caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its
share price forced it last year to seek to delay repayment and
put it in breach of its covenants.	
    "The financial result for 2012 is subject to considerable
uncertainty given Torm's financial situation and the changes to
the Company's business model that may follow," the company said
in a statement. 	
    "Consequently, Torm will not to provide earnings guidance
for 2012 before a long-term comprehensive financing solution is
in place," it said.	
    Torm had said on May 1 that it expected banks to agree soon
on another extension of a freeze on repayments of its debt.	
	
 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
