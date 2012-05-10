Torm Q1 losses driven deeper by vessel sales

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - Indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S reported a bigger-than-forecast pretax loss for the first quarter on Thursday, hit by persistently weak freight rates and losses on the sale of vessels. Pretax losses grew to $79 million in January-March from a loss of $45 million in the first quarter last year, exceeding a n alysts' average estimate of a loss of $54 million in a Reuters poll. The heavier pretax losses stemmed partly from losses on vessel sales of $16 million, up from a loss of $6 million in the same period of 2011, Torm said in statement. Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, is in talks with banks on a deal for its nearly $1.9 billion in debt after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced it last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of its covenants. "The financial result for 2012 is subject to considerable uncertainty given Torm's financial situation and the changes to the Company's business model that may follow," the company said in a statement. "Consequently, Torm will not to provide earnings guidance for 2012 before a long-term comprehensive financing solution is in place," it said. Torm had said on May 1 that it expected banks to agree soon on another extension of a freeze on repayments of its debt. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)