FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Torm CEO says company to stay independent
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Torm CEO says company to stay independent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 10 (Reuters) - The head of indebted Danish shipping group Torm A/S said on Thursday that the company would remain independent and that talks on a debt deal with its banks were proceeding as planned.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, is in talks with banks on a deal for its nearly $1.9 billion in debt after losses caused by globally weak shipping markets and a plunge in its share price forced it last year to seek to delay repayment and put it in breach of covenants.

“I am entirely sure that Torm has a future as an independent shipping company,” Chief Executive Jacob Meldgaard told Reuters after Torm reported deeper-than-forecast losses for the first quarter, hit by low freight rates and losses on vessel sales. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.