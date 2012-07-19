Torm close to deal with banks - paper

COPENHAGEN, July 19 (Reuters) - Indebted Danish shipping company Torm is close to a deal with banks on a rescue plan, and only a little paperwork remains to be done, Danish daily newspaper Berlingske reported on Thursday, without citing sources.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, has been in talks with 14 banks about a deal on its $1.9 billion debt. It said on June 1 it expected the banks to agree soon to a further extension of a freeze on repayments. .

Berlingske said Nordic banking group Nordea had played a key role in efforts to bring Torm’s foreign lenders, including the Export-Import Bank of China and Societe Generale , which had been reluctant, to agree to the plan.

Berlingske gave no detail about what kind of deal would be reached with the creditors which also include Danske Bank and Danish Ship Finance.

“I cannot comment on it. We have said that we expect a deal to go through as soon as possible,” Torm spokesman Jakob Risom said.

Torm is one of a several shipping companies fighting for survival in a sector slump now in its fourth year and caused by a weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and freight rates at loss-making levels.

At the company’s annual shareholder meeting in April, a preliminary deal was unveiled that would leave current shareholders with 7.5 percent of the company, while Torm’s lenders and charter partners would end up with 92.5 percent.

Berlingske said China Exim and Societe Generale had resisted that plan until now because they wanted to get out of shipping altogether.

Shares in Torm, which lost 90 percent of their value last year and have been volatile at low levels in 2012, closed at 2.75 crowns on Wednesday, putting the company’s market capitalisation about $33 million. ($1 = 6.0652 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)