Torm: current shareholders to get 7.5 pct of shares
April 23, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

Torm: current shareholders to get 7.5 pct of shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 23 (Reuters) - Current shareholders in Danish shipping firm Torm will get 7.5 percent of the company’s future share capital and banks and charter partners will receive a “substantial majority” if a conditional financing deal is carried out, Torm said on Monday.

The shareholding to go to current Torm shareholders was specified in the board of director’s report to the annual general meeting which convened on Monday.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator controlled by Greek shipping tycoon Gabriel Panayotides, has for months been in talks with 15 banks to try to reach a deal on its $1.87 billion in debt.

The banks and the time charter partners are to get a substantial majority of the stock in exchange for concessions made as part of the conditional agreement in principle as outlined on April 4, Torm said.

Torm also said that Panayotides, who controls 52.2 percent of the stock, and fellow board members Angelos Papoulias and Stefanos-Niko Zouvelos would not seek reelection to the board. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

