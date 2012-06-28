Torm says has 6 mths to meet Nasdaq listing rules

COPENHAGEN, June 28 (Reuters) - Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said it has been given 180 more days to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s rules for the minimum price of its American Depository Shares (ADS) which has fallen below $1.

The company said in January that it was no longer in compliance after its ADS closed below $1.00 for 30 consecutive days and it had until June 26 to satisfy the rules.

“The company intends to monitor the bid price and will consider the available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement,” Torm said.

Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, has for months been negotiating with its banks to try to reach a deal on its $1.9 billion of debt.

Torm A/S said in a statement late on Wednesday that it now has until Dec. 24 to come back into compliance or delist its ADSs.

It said on June 1 that it expected the banks to agree soon to another extension to a freeze on repayments..

Torm is one of a several shipping companies fighting for survival in a sector slump, now in its fourth year, caused by a weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and freight rates at loss-making levels.

The company’s ADS trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “TRMD”.