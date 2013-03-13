FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torm says to cut 2013 losses as restructuring costs fade
March 13, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Torm says to cut 2013 losses as restructuring costs fade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 13 (Reuters) - Debt-stricken Danish shipping company Torm A/S on Wednesday forecast it would cut its losses this year and stay in compliance with its lending agreements.

The company said it saw pretax losses of $100 million to $150 million before potential vessel sales and impairment charges this year.

Torm, whose banks threw it a lifeline and took control last year, reported a 2012 pretax loss of $579 million, in line with a forecast provided two weeks ago.

The loss was due in part to one-off items amounting to $326 million, including restructuring costs of $210 million and a $74 million write down following the sale of five vessels. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)

