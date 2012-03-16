FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Torm cancels one tanker order at loss of $2 mln
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 16, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 6 years ago

Torm cancels one tanker order at loss of $2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 16 (Reuters) - Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Friday that it had cancelled an order for one new medium-range product tanker as part of an effort to reach a long-term financing deal.

Torm A/S said in a statement it would book a loss on the cancellation of about $2 million in the first quarter, though the move would not have any short-term cash impact.

“With this agreement, Torm’s order book is empty,” Torm’s Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said in a statement.

“A substantial reduction in CAPEX commitments has been a key element towards the company’s long-term financial solution,” Andersen said.

Torm, which is on talks with banks over $1.87 billion in debt, said late on Thursday that it expected the banks soon to extend a freeze on debt repayments and standstill on debt covenants which expired on March 15. (Reporting by John Acher)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.