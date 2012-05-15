FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torm sells stake in vessel-owing JV at $5 mln loss
May 15, 2012

Torm sells stake in vessel-owing JV at $5 mln loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 15 (Reuters) - Indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S has agreed to sell its half of a joint venture that owns the product tanker vessel Torm Ugland and will book a loss of about $5 million on the sale, the company said on Tuesday.

Torm, which is in talks with banks on a long-term deal for $1.9 billion in debt, last week reported increased first-quarter losses and said it had $29 million in cash and no available credit lines at the end of the quarter.

“The agreement has a positive cash impact of approximately $10 million,” Torm said in a statement.

The Torm Ugland, built in 2007, is the main asset of the joint venture Ugland & Torm Shipowning ApS, it said.

After the sale, Torm’s owned fleet consists of 66 product tankers and two dry bulk vessels, it said. (Reporting by John Acher)

