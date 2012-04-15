FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tornado hits Boeing fuselage supplier-spokesman
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Tornado hits Boeing fuselage supplier-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - A Spirit Aerosystems manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas that makes fuselages for Boeing Co’s 7-7 series planes was shut down after a tornado damaged roofs and knocked out power Saturday night, a Spirit spokesman said.

“We do believe that the majority of our operational capabilities and facilities are intact,” Spirit spokesman Ken Evans said. “We’re confident we’re going to get operations going again soon.”

He said employees were told not to report to work, but to “stay close.” All employees were safe, he said.

A Boeing spokesman said the company was still assessing damage at the facility and it was too early to tell how its production might be affected.

About 97 tornadoes touched down in Kansas overnight and about 40 percent of the state was under a tornado warning at one time or another, Kansas Governor Sam Brownback said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.