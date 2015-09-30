FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Wright Medical Group, Tornier win U.S. approval to merge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wright Medical Group and Tornier NV have won U.S. antitrust approval for their $3.3 billion merger on condition that they sell assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The deal, which was announced in October 2014, will be allowed to go ahead on condition that the companies sell Tornier’s U.S. rights and assets related to total ankle replacements and total silastic toe joint replacements used to treat arthritis, the FTC said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey)

