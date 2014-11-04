FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tornos Holding AG reports 9-month net sales of CHF 126.3 mln, up 22.9 pct
November 4, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tornos Holding AG reports 9-month net sales of CHF 126.3 mln, up 22.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tornos Holding AG

* Says order intake in the first nine months increased by 28.7 pct compared with the prior-year figure (2013: 115.6 million Swiss francs) to 148.8 million Swiss francs

* Says net sales for the first nine months amounted to 126.3 million Swiss francs (prior-year period: 102.8 million Swiss francs), representing an increase of 22.9 pct.

* Says 9-month EBIT of 0.8 million Swiss francs (2013: 15.2 million Swiss francs)

* Says 9-month net loss 819 thousand Swiss francs versus net loss of 17.62 million Swiss francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/10gNYGi Further company coverage:

