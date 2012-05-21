FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toro wins state agency backing for Australia uranium mine
May 21, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Toro wins state agency backing for Australia uranium mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 21 (Reuters) - Toro Energy won a recommendation from a state agency on Monday to build what would be Western Australia’s first uranium mine.

The West Australian Environmental Protection Authority said the environmental impact of Toro’s proposal had been meticulously examined.

Toro, 39 percent owned by OZ Minerals, has been looking to make a final decision on its Wiluna project by the end of 2012, and aiming to make its first uranium sales in 2014, assuming it can line up funding for the project.

The environmental agency said its report was now open for a two-week public appeal period, closing June 5. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
