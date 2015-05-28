TD quarterly profit beats estimates on Canadian retail strength

TORONTO, May 28 (Reuters) - Toronto Dominion Bank posted a quarterly profit that topped market expectations on Thursday, driven by solid growth in its Canadian retail business.

Net income was $1.86 billion, or 97 Canadian cents a share, for the second quarter ended April 30, compared with C$1.99 billion, or C$1.04 a share, a year ago. Excluding special items, earnings rose to C$1.14 a share.

Analysts, on average, expected earnings of C$1.11 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)