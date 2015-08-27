FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TD third-quarter profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

TD third-quarter profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Toronto Dominion Bank reported higher third-quarter earnings that topped market estimates on Thursday, boosted by gains in its domestic retail and capital markets divisions.

Net income in the quarter ended July 31 rose to C$2.27 billion, or C$1.19 per share, from C$2.11 billion, or C$1.11 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, profit climbed to $1.20 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.