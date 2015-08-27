TD third-quarter profit beats expectations

TORONTO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Toronto Dominion Bank reported higher third-quarter earnings that topped market estimates on Thursday, boosted by gains in its domestic retail and capital markets divisions.

Net income in the quarter ended July 31 rose to C$2.27 billion, or C$1.19 per share, from C$2.11 billion, or C$1.11 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, profit climbed to $1.20 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)