FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-TD third-quarter profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-TD third-quarter profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds energy-sector loans data, segment earnings)

TORONTO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Canadian lender Toronto Dominion Bank reported higher third-quarter earnings that topped market estimates on Thursday, boosted by gains in its domestic retail and capital markets divisions.

Gross impaired loans in its pipelines, oil and gas portfolio rose 59 percent to C$35 million, from C$22 million in the second quarter. Less than 1 percent of TD’s loan book comes from the energy sector, making it among the least exposed of the major Canadian banks.

TD’s Canadian retail division recorded earnings growth of 11 percent, helped by loan growth and insurance business strength. The wholesale banking division’s profit climbed 11 percent, driven by a rise in trading and mergers and acquisitions fees.

Overall net income in the quarter ended July 31 rose to C$2.27 billion, or C$1.19 per share, from C$2.11 billion, or C$1.11 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, profit climbed to $1.20 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.