CORRECTED-Toronto-Dominion Bank posts higher quarterly profit
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Toronto-Dominion Bank posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects stock symbol to TD.TO from NA.TO in paragraph 1)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank , Canada’s second-largest lender, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday, helped by its retail banking business.

The lender’s net income rose to C$2.06 billion ($1.66 billion), or C$1.09 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$2.04 billion, or C$1.07 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
