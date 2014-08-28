FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto-Dominion Bank reports stronger third-quarter profit
August 28, 2014 / 10:55 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto-Dominion Bank reports stronger third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by strong gains at its core Canadian retail business and the impact of buoyant capital markets on its investment banking and trading arm.

Canada’s second-largest lender said its net income rose to C$2.1 billion, or C$1.11 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from C$1.52 billion, or 79 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.15 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
