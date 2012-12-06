FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TD CEO Clark sees challenging 2013, potential for larger M&A deals
#Market News
December 6, 2012

BRIEF-TD CEO Clark sees challenging 2013, potential for larger M&A deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Toronto Dominion Bank : * CEO Clark says reaching bank’s target of 7-10 percent EPS growth in 2013 will

be more challenging in 2013 than it was in 2012 * TD CEO Clark says expects Canadian personal and commercial banking be a

smaller part of the bank’s earnings mix next year * TD CEO says improvements in U.S. economy make larger acquisitions more

feasible for bank than in recent years, says bank will be cautious * TD CEO reiterates $1.6 billion profit goal for U.S. retail bank for 2013

