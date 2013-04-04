FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toronto Hydro Corp sells C$450 million debentures in 2 parts
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Toronto Hydro Corp sells C$450 million debentures in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Toronto Hydro Corp on Thursday sold C$450 million ($446 million) of senior debentures in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$250 million ($278 million) of 2.91 percent series 8 senior debentures due April 10, 2023. This series was priced at 99.983 to yield 2.912 percent or 112 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The company also sold C$200 million ($198 million) of 3.96 percent series 9 senior debentures due April 9, 2063. This series was priced at 99.892 to yield 3.965 percent or 152 bases points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers of the sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.