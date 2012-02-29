FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Torstar profit jumps, uncertainties remain for media segment
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 11:45 AM / 6 years ago

Torstar profit jumps, uncertainties remain for media segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Canadian publisher Torstar Corp posted a 77 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped partly by higher revenue from its digital segment, but said revenue outlook for the media unit remains uncertain for the year.

The publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada’s biggest daily, said its net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$64.3 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, from C$36.3 million, or 45 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Torstar had adjusted earnings of 70 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to C$425.3 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.