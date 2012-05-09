FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Torstar profit up, print ads still weak
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Torstar profit up, print ads still weak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS C$0.37 vs C$0.19 year ago

* Revenue nearly flat at C$350.8 mln

* Expects modest decline in Harlequin results this year

May 9 (Reuters) - Canadian publisher Torstar Corp’s first-quarter profit almost doubled, but the company said the print advertising market was still weak.

Torstar -- publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada’s biggest daily newspaper -- has been increasing its investment in digital initiatives as the outlook for the print advertising market darkens.

Print advertising was challenged by economic uncertainty and shifts in spending by advertisers.

Torstar -- which owns daily and community newspapers, the Workopolis website and publishes romance novels under the Harlequin banner -- said it expects a modest decline in results at Harlequin this year.

Print advertising revenue was down at the Toronto Star and Metroland Media Group newspapers, while digital revenue was flat in the quarter, the company said in a statement.

The company, however, raised its quarterly dividend by 5 percent to 13.1 Canadian cents.

Net income attributable to equity shareholders rose to C$29.3 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, from C$15.4 million, 19 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 24 Canadian cents per share, up from 22 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell slightly to C$350.8 million from C$351.4 million a year ago.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of about C$713 million, closed at C$10.10 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.