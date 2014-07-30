FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Star publisher Torstar's media sales fall
July 30, 2014 / 11:00 AM / 3 years ago

Toronto Star publisher Torstar's media sales fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Torstar Corp reported a 7 percent decline in revenue at its media business, which publishes the country’s largest daily newspaper, the Toronto Star.

Revenue in the media business fell to C$237.3 million ($218.45 million) as the company continued to struggle with low print advertising sales.

The Toronto-based publisher said net income from continuing operations rose to C$18.1 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June, from C$12.6 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.0863 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

