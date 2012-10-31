CORRECTED-Torstar profit falls as advertisers cut spending

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say year-earlier earnings per share was C$0.32, not C$32. Fixes date)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian publisher Torstar Corp reported a 44 percent fall in third-quarter profit on lower spending by advertisers.

Torstar -- publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada’s biggest daily newspaper -- reported net income attributable to equity shareholders of C$14.1 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$25.2 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a y ear earlier.

Revenue fell 6 percent to C$355.3 million. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)