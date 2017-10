August 1 (Reuters) - Canadian publisher Torstar Corp reported a 68 percent fall in second-quarter profit citing a weak advertising environment.

Net income attributable to equity shareholders fell to C$35.7 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the April-June quarter, from C$112.7 million, or C$1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue fell 2 percent to C$383.9 million.