FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Publisher Torstar reports bigger-than-expected adjusted loss
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Publisher Torstar reports bigger-than-expected adjusted loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details,forecast,estimates)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest circulation daily newspaper, reported a bigger-than-expected adjusted third- quarter loss as it struggles with slumping advertising revenue.

Torstar said its operating revenue also fell, by 12.6 percent to C$162.1 million ($121.15 million), but the publisher of the Toronto Star recorded its first net profit in seven quarters, helped by the sale of a printing plant.

The company said on Wednesday it was difficult to predict performance for the rest of 2016, with lower revenue trends extending into the current quarter. However, it said digital revenue growth was expected for the rest of the year.

Torstar, which introduced its Star Touch app last year, has spent millions buying online community forums on hunting, fishing, autos and other topics as it tries to make up for dropping revenue from print advertising.

Torstar reported net income attributable to shareholders of C$1.4 million ($1.05 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter, including a gain of C$21.8 million from the sale of the Toronto Star's printing plant.

That compared with a net loss of C$164.3 million, or C$2.05 per share, in the same period last year.

The year-earlier period included C$147.8 million of impairment charges and C$25.3 million of charges related to amortization and depreciation.

On an adjusted basis, Torstar reported a loss of 8 Canadian cents per share, steeper than the average analysts' estimate of 5 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 1.3389 Canadian dollars Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.