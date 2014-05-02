Torstar to sell romance novel publisher Harlequin to News Corp

May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian newspaper publisher Torstar Corp said it would sell romance novel business Harlequin Enterprises Ltd to News Corp for C$455 million ($415 million) in cash.

News Corp will run Harlequin as a division of HarperCollins Publishers, Torstar said on Friday.

Torstar, owner of the Toronto Star, Canada’s largest daily newspaper by circulation, said it would use a portion of the net proceeds to repay debt. ($1 = 1.0976 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)