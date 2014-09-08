Torunlar of Turkey halts construction at all projects in wake of deadly accident

ISTANBUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Turkish real-estate developer Torunlar REIT said on Monday it has halted construction activities at all of its projects for five days following an accident that killed 10 workers at an Istanbul residential project.

Work on the residential project, where the accident occurred at the weekend, has been suspended indefinitely and a legal investigation has been launched there, according to filings Torunlar sent to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)