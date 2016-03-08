Turkey's Torunlar REIT targets 2016 net profit 790.6 mln lira

ISTANBUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Torunlar real estate investment trust (REIT) is targeting a net profit of 790.6 million lira ($270 million) this year and sales of 1.5 billion lira, it said in a presentation after the release of its results.

It also said it is aiming for investment of 2.1 billion lira during the 2016-2018 period and envisages sales of 6.9 billion lira over the three years as a whole. ($1 = 2.9240 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)