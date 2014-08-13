FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toscafund confirms takeover approach for Daisy Group
#Financials
August 13, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Toscafund confirms takeover approach for Daisy Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Toscafund Asset Management

* Response to statement by Daisy Group Plc

* Confirm that they are currently at a preliminary stage of considering a possible cash offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Daisy

* Toscafund, Penta and Matthew Riley are not yet considered joint offerors for purposes of code but are in discussions with takeover panel and Daisy in respect of this matter

* There is no certainty that any offer will be made nor of the level of consideration which might be attached to any such offer Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
