BRIEF-Toscafund confirms takeover approach for Daisy Group

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Toscafund Asset Management

* Response to statement by Daisy Group Plc

* Confirm that they are currently at a preliminary stage of considering a possible cash offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Daisy

* Toscafund, Penta and Matthew Riley are not yet considered joint offerors for purposes of code but are in discussions with takeover panel and Daisy in respect of this matter

* There is no certainty that any offer will be made nor of the level of consideration which might be attached to any such offer Source text for Eikon: