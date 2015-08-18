FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba proposes outsider-heavy board, interim CEO to stay
#Industrials
August 18, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba proposes outsider-heavy board, interim CEO to stay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp proposed adding a new slate of outsiders to take a majority of seats on its board of directors, aiming to bolster governance of the laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate following a $1.2 billion accounting scandal.

It also proposed keeping interim President Masashi Muromachi in his role on a more permanent basis, confirming media reports, opting to maintain stability but possibly disappointing some investors who hoped for a new leader.

Toshiba will seek approval of the candidates at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in late September.

The company said it was likely to report a net loss for its latest financial year ended in March. It also estimated an operating profit of 170 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the year. ($1 = 124.2900 yen) (Reporting by Edmund Klamann and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

