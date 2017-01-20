Canon considering investment in Toshiba's chip business - Kyodo

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Canon Inc is considering investing in Toshiba Corp's chip business, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

The report, which did not cite any sources, comes as Toshiba begins preparations to sell a minority stake in its core chip business, aiming to raise funds ahead of an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown.

A representative for Canon was not immediately available for comment.

A Toshiba spokesman said the company may split off its memory chip business and sell a stake but it cannot comment on the specifics of the process. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)