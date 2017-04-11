FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba will do utmost to avoid Tokyo delisting - CEO
April 11, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 4 months ago

Toshiba will do utmost to avoid Tokyo delisting - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp will make every effort to avoid being delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), the company's CEO said on Tuesday, after releasing delayed third-quarter results with a disclaimer from its auditor.

"The decision on any delisting is for the stock exchange to make," Satoshi Tsunakawa said at a press briefing in Tokyo. "We will do our utmost to avoid it."

The results filing for the three months to end-December carried a disclaimer from auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata LLC that it was unable to form an opinion of the results.

Such a disclaimer is one of several criteria the TSE can use to justify removing companies from the bourse. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)

