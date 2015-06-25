Toshiba CEO: no decision on when to resume dividend after accounting probe

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s CEO said on Thursday the company was still undecided on when it could resume dividends after cancelling a year-end payment due to an investigation into accounting irregularities.

Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the year that ended in March because of the probe into irregularities, which it says likely led to profits being overstated by around 54 billion yen ($436 million) in recent years.

Sources have said the company was considering an extraordinary dividend to compensate for the missed year-end payment but CEO Hisao Tanaka told an annual shareholders’ meeting that it was “not yet decided”. ($1 = 123.8800 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edmund Klamann)