FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba CEO: no decision on when to resume dividend after accounting probe
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 25, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba CEO: no decision on when to resume dividend after accounting probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s CEO said on Thursday the company was still undecided on when it could resume dividends after cancelling a year-end payment due to an investigation into accounting irregularities.

Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the year that ended in March because of the probe into irregularities, which it says likely led to profits being overstated by around 54 billion yen ($436 million) in recent years.

Sources have said the company was considering an extraordinary dividend to compensate for the missed year-end payment but CEO Hisao Tanaka told an annual shareholders’ meeting that it was “not yet decided”. ($1 = 123.8800 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.