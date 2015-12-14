Japan regulator to seek punishment of Ernst-affiliate over Toshiba audit

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A Japanese regulatory board will recommend punishing an Ernst & Young affiliate, a person familiar with the process said on Monday, after its audit of Toshiba Corp failed to spot Japan’s worst accounting scandal in four years.

Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC said last week the Financial Services Agency (FSA) was investigating its staff involved with the audit of Toshiba after the $1.3 billion accounting scandal at the laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate.

The firm said it was also undergoing a routine biennial inspection by regulators over its governance and overall operations.

The Certified Public Accountants and Auditing Oversight Board, a regulatory body within the FSA, on Tuesday will seek punishment of the firm after judging that its inspection system had been inadequate, the source said.

Representatives of the oversight board and ShinNihon could not immediately be reached for comment.

The FSA has separately been investigating the scandal. It will consider the accounting board’s recommendations in deciding whether to act against the company or the accounting firm, the source said.

The Toshiba affair is Japan’s biggest accounting scandal since fraud was discovered in 2011 at medical equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp, which was also an ShinNihon client. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Mark Potter)