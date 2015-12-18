Japan to fine Ernst affiliate, suspend business over Toshiba audit-source

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator will punish an Ernst & Young affiliate next week after the firm’s audit of Toshiba Corp missed the country’s worst accounting scandal in four years, a person familiar with the process said on Friday.

The Financial Services Agency will fine Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC and suspend it from taking on new business contracts, the source told Reuters, after an FSA accountancy panel on Tuesday recommended punishing the firm over “conspicuously inappropriate” auditing.

The amount of the fine and the duration of its suspension are still under consideration, the source said.

Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptops to nuclear power, is in the throes of a restructuring after revelations this year that it overstated earnings by $1.3 billion as far back as fiscal 2008. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)