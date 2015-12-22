FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan FSA to fine Ernst affiliate $16.5 mln over Toshiba audit-source
December 22, 2015 / 1:41 AM / in 2 years

Japan FSA to fine Ernst affiliate $16.5 mln over Toshiba audit-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator will fine an Ernst & Young affiliate after the firm’s audit of Toshiba Corp failed to spot the nation’s worst accounting scandal in four years, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will fine Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC 2 billion yen ($16.5 million) and suspend it form taking on new business contracts for three months, in a decision expected to made on Tuesday, the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Toshiba said on Monday it would book a record net loss this year and cut about 5 percent of its workforce as the sprawling conglomerate, reeling from the $1.3 billion scandal, focuses on chips and nuclear energy. ($1 = 121.1800 yen) (Reporting by Takahiko Wada, Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates)

