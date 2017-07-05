TOKYO Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S.
court to dismiss a Western Digital Corp request for an
injunction to prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip
business, saying the court has no jurisdiction and that an
injunction would cause irreparable harm.
Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's main
semiconductor plant, has claimed that its partner has breached
joint venture contracts as it pursues an $18 billion sale of the
unit and is seeking an injunction to prevent any deal without
its consent.
In its filing with the Superior Court of California, Toshiba
argued that their joint venture interests only cover a small
portion of its flash memory semiconductor business and that the
court has no jurisdiction as its primary place of business was
Japan.
Toshiba is scrambling to get a deal done as fast as possible
as it needs funds to cover billions in cost overruns at
now-bankrupt unit Westinghouse. It is currently negotiating with
a preferred bidder consortium that includes Japan government
investors and U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.
"Even if an agreement is reached with a bidder...if Toshiba
is prevented from moving forward on implementing that
transaction, the harm to an overall deal would be severe - and
may well make the implementation of a transaction impossible,"
said in its filing, which was made on Friday.
Western Digital has tabled its own bid for the chip unit -
the world's No. 2 producer of NAND chips - but the offer has
gained little traction with Toshiba, which says it raises
anti-trust concerns. The Japanese firm is also reluctant to
engage with Western Digital as its U.S. partner has said in the
past it wants to take control of the unit.
Western Digital argues that an injunction will ensure that
an international arbitration court will be given an appropriate
opportunity to resolve their dispute.
The court hearing on the issue is scheduled for July 14 and
Western Digital has said it believes a decision could come on
the same day.
Western Digital is expected to file a response to Toshiba's
opposition before the hearing.
