TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the
future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is
prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national
security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major
advantage.
The government would use Japan's foreign exchange and
foreign trade laws to control the auction if need be, one of the
sources said. The sources are directly involved in the sale
process, but declined to be identified because it is not public.
"The United States is the only feasible partner from Japan's
national security standpoint," said another source, noting that
cutting-edge chips are at the heart of robotics, artificial
intelligence and connected devices.
Seeking to plug an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown for its
U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse and create a buffer for future
potential losses, Toshiba is rushing to sell most or even all of
the unit - world's second-biggest NAND chip producer - which it
values at at least $13 billion.
With Westinghouse woes deepening to the point of it hiring
bankruptcy lawyers to explore a possible Chapter 11 filing, the
Japanese industrial conglomerate is also leaning towards U.S.
suitors given the potential for friction with the United States.
"It's obvious U.S. players are more suitable bidders," a
Toshiba executive said. "We'll probably need to fight over
Westinghouse (with the U.S.), so we could cooperate over chips
in exchange."
U.S. suitors include data storage firm Western Digital
which operates a Japanese chip plant with Toshiba, rival
Micron Technology Inc and financial investors like Bain
Capital, sources have previously said.
Preferring those bidders would exclude others including
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc, Taiwan's
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics
maker, and TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip
manufacturer.
Only Foxconn has publicly said it plans to bid while SK
Hynix has said it is considering an offer. A Toshiba spokeswoman
declined to comment on the specifics of the sale process.
Japan is concerned the firesale could hand key capabilities
to rival China, sources with knowledge of the matter have said.
Japan's Foreign Exchange and Foreign Trade Act dictates that
an overseas company looking to buy a Japanese company with
technology considered key to national security must obtain
government permission in advance.
It has been rarely used directly but in 2011, the law
deterred foreign suitors from bidding to buy a stake in medical
equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp as optical
technology is also used in military equipment, financial sources
said.
Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko at a parliamentary
committee on Wednesday declined to comment when asked if
Toshiba's memory chips would be considered sensitive technology.
The sale is being conducted as Toshiba faces a March 14
deadline to publish its earnings after postponing their release
a month ago so that it could probe potential problems at
Westinghouse. If it misses that date, it has eight working days
to March 27 to file or face a possible delisting from the Tokyo
bourse.
People familiar with the matter have told Reuters that
Westinghouse, hit by huge cost overruns at two U.S. projects,
had brought in law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP as an
exploratory step, but had not yet taken a decision on a
bankruptcy filing.
Japan's finance minister said on Friday the company should
decide in the coming weeks whether to file for Chapter 11
bankruptcy, freeing it up to report up to date earnings.
($1 = 115.3400 yen)
(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto)