Toshiba considering splitting off chip business and listing it

TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Embattled Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was thinking of splitting off most of its chip business into a separate company, with listing the business an option - a move that would help it raise capital in the wake of a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

But Toshiba Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi told reporters that NAND flash memory chips remained a core part of the conglomerate’s business and that division would not be sold. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)