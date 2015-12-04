FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's securities watchdog to recommend Toshiba fine on Monday -Nikkei
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 7:55 PM / 2 years ago

Japan's securities watchdog to recommend Toshiba fine on Monday -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Recommendation from Japan’s securities watchdog to fine Toshiba Corp for accounting violations will be announced on Monday, Nikkei reported.

A source told Reuters last month that the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission was likely to recommend the Financial Services Agency to fine Toshiba about 7 billion yen ($57 million), in what would be a record in the country for accounting-related violations.

Toshiba, whose business spans household electronics to nuclear power, has said it inflated profits by about 155 billion yen over about seven years.

A third-party probe set up by Toshiba to investigate its accounting practices was given a failing grade late last month by half of a group of influential lawyers, who said it was not sufficiently independent and did not examine a key division. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru)

