By Taro Fuse and Se Young Lee
| TOKYO/SEOUL, June 20
TOKYO/SEOUL, June 20 A Japanese government-led
consortium has told Toshiba Corp it needs to resolve
its legal dispute with Western Digital Corp before it
will invest in the firm's chip unit, sources briefed on the
matter said.
The consortium is seen as one of the strongest suitors for
the unit - the world's No. 2 producer of NAND chips - as it
would automatically have the government's stamp of approval, but
it is worried about legal risks if the spat is not settled, the
sources said.
The group includes a state-backed fund, the Innovation
Network Corp of Japan (INCJ), the Development Bank of Japan
(DBJ), as well as U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.
Western Digital, which jointly operates Toshiba's main chip
plant, has sought a court injunction to prevent its partner from
selling its chip business without the U.S. firm's consent.
Toshiba, which is seeking a minimum of $18 billion for its
chip business, wants to complete the deal as quickly as possible
to help cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its
now-bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit and to dig itself out
negative shareholders' equity that could lead to a delisting.
The conglomerate had set its sights on choosing a preferred
bidder at a board meeting on Wednesday, separate sources
familiar with the matter said. It wants to reach a definitive
agreement by June 28, the day of its annual shareholders
meeting.
But the sources added that the condition set by the
government-led group could prompt Toshiba to postpone the vote.
The sources declined to be identified as discussions
concerning the sale were confidential. INCJ, DBJ and SK Hynix
declined to comment. A representative for Bain was not
immediately available for comment.
Toshiba said it would not comment on the auction process.
Western Digital reiterated a June 15 statement by Chief
Executive Steve Milligan in which he said that Toshiba was
violating contractual rights and had left the U.S. firm no
choice but to pursue legal action.
The government-led consortium's bid has been orchestrated in
large part by the trade ministry which wants to keep the chip
unit under domestic control.
It has been seeking to counter a 2.2 trillion yen ($19.7
billion) from U.S. chipmaker Broadcom and its partner,
U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake.
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is
also a suitor. Formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry
, the Taiwanese firm is leading a consortium that
includes Apple Inc and computing giant Dell Inc
.
($1 = 111.7400 yen)
