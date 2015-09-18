FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba auditors say being investigated by Japan regulators
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2015 / 5:01 AM / 2 years ago

Toshiba auditors say being investigated by Japan regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulators are investigating an Ernst & Young affiliate over its audit of Toshiba Corp after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal at the industrial and electronics conglomerate, the auditing firm said on Friday.

Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC said the Financial Services Agency has been investigating staff involved with the audit of Toshiba. It said it was also undergoing a routine biennial inspection by regulators over its governance and overall operations.

The scandal ranks as one of Japan’s biggest corporate scandals alongside the fraud discovered in 2011 at medical equipment and camera maker Olympus Corp, which was also an Ernst & Young ShinNihon client. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.