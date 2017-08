TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Toshiba shares fell more than five percent on Wednesday after media reported that Japan's security watchdog suspects it of padding profits by 40 billion yen ($339.59 million) over three years.

Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday, when Tokyo markets were closed, that the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission would present allegations of profit padding to prosecutors. ($1 = 117.7900 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Stephen Coates)