FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan securities watchdog recommends $60 mln fine for Toshiba
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 7, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Japan securities watchdog recommends $60 mln fine for Toshiba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s securities watchdog recommended on Monday that Toshiba Corp be fined a record 7.37 billion yen ($59.8 million) for its accounting violations.

The move came after the industrial and electronics conglomerate admitted in September that it had overstated profits by 155 billion yen ($1.3 billion) over about seven years.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission made the recommendation to the Financial Services Agency. The fine would exceed the previous record of 1.6 billion yen paid by industrial conglomerate IHI Corp in 2008. ($1 = 123.2900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.