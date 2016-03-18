Toshiba says U.S. units under investigation over accounting issues

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Friday its U.S. units have received a request for information from U.S. authorities regarding accounting issues.

The request was made by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission, it said.

U.S. authorities are opening a case on the Japanese conglomerate even though it had already been investigated in Japan, and could exert jurisdiction because the case involved U.S.-based Westinghouse, Bloomberg news agency reported a day earlier. (Reporting by Chang-ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates)