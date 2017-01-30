FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal
January 30, 2017 / 1:30 AM / 7 months ago

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen ($8.7 million) in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.

The trust bank is seeking compensation on behalf of its client pension funds, a spokesman said on Monday.

The development is an extra headache for the conglomerate which has plunged into crisis again.

It said on Friday it will sell a minority stake in its memory chip business as it urgently seeks funds to offset an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown, adding that its overseas nuclear division - the cause of its woes - was now under review.

The laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate said in October last year that it had been sued by 15 groups and individuals since it first admitted to reporting inflated profits going back to 2008. ($1 = 114.5400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

