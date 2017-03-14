FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Toshiba shares dive after report of second earnings extension
March 14, 2017 / 12:19 AM / 5 months ago

Toshiba shares dive after report of second earnings extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp fell 4 percent after sources said the electronics conglomerate was extending its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings as its auditors have not agreed to sign off on them.

The extension would be the second after Toshiba postponed it a month ago to probe potential problems at Westinghouse.

In early trading, Toshiba shares fell 4.1 percent to 206.1 yen, against the broader market's 0.1 percent decline.

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates

