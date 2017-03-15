FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Toshiba tumbles after bourse puts company under supervision
March 15, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 5 months ago

Toshiba tumbles after bourse puts company under supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp tumbled in early trade on Wednesday after the Tokyo Stock Exchange put its shares under supervision to see if it meets delisting criteria.

Toshiba nosedived as much as 7.6 percent to 199.5 yen.

The company said on Tuesday that it is considering a sale and other strategic options for U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse as it expanded a probe into problems there that caused it to miss an earnings deadline for a second time.

Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Stephen Coates

