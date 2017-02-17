FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Toshiba to purchase IHI's stake in Westinghouse
February 17, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 6 months ago

Toshiba to purchase IHI's stake in Westinghouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would buy 3 percent of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.

Toshiba said it had received notice from IHI that it would exercise an option to sell its Westinghouse stake to Toshiba.

Toshiba is trying to sell part or all of its stake in its memory chip business as it seeks funds to offset an multi-billion dollar writedown at Westinghouse. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

