FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Toshiba Machine to buy back 22 pct of shares held by Toshiba for 17.2 bln yen
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 2, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 6 months ago

Toshiba Machine to buy back 22 pct of shares held by Toshiba for 17.2 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Toshiba Machine Co said on Thursday it would buy back 22.37 percent worth of its own shares held by Toshiba Corp for up to 17.2 billion yen ($150.8 million).

Toshiba Machine will conduct the buybacks before the Tokyo stock market opens on Friday, at Thursday's closing price of 506 yen per share, the company said.

Toshiba has been scrambling to fill the balance sheet hole left by a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear operations. ($1 = 114.0600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.