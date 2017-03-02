Toshiba Machine to buy back 22 pct of shares held by Toshiba for 17.2 bln yen

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Toshiba Machine Co said on Thursday it would buy back 22.37 percent worth of its own shares held by Toshiba Corp for up to 17.2 billion yen ($150.8 million).

Toshiba Machine will conduct the buybacks before the Tokyo stock market opens on Friday, at Thursday's closing price of 506 yen per share, the company said.

Toshiba has been scrambling to fill the balance sheet hole left by a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear operations. ($1 = 114.0600 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)